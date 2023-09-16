Bangor Savings Bank Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

