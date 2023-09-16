Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $312.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

View Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

