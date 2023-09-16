Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

