Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,326 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7,366.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,670,000.

QUAL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

