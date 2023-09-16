Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 180 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

