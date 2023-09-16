Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

