Bangor Savings Bank Sells 253 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 2.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

