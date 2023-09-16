Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,983 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.