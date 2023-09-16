Bangor Savings Bank Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

