Bangor Savings Bank Sells 64,103 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,103 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 193,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

