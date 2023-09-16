Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 71.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.3% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 173,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,661,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,280,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.