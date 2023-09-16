Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $229.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

