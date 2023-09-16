Bank of America’s (BAC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.