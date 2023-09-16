Barclays Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($34.41) to GBX 2,650 ($33.16) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.41) to GBX 2,320 ($29.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,845.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

