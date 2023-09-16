Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 38,297 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 20,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 185,998 shares of company stock worth $489,265. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

