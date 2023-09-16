Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

