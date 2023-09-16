Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.