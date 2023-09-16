Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.69. 33,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 285,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Beneficient Trading Up 14.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BENF. Hatteras Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Beneficient during the second quarter worth about $148,288,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beneficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,022,000.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

