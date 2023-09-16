Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $666.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

