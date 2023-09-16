BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 3.1%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.57. 209,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 350,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,491 shares of company stock worth $591,650 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

