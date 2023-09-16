Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC raised shares of Bird Construction from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

BIRDF stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

