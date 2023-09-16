Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$583.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.08. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.08.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.3799743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

About Bird Construction



Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

