Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,740,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,600. 9.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after buying an additional 2,740,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,788,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

