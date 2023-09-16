BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 328,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,241,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 474,808 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

