BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Zhi-Qiang Zhang Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) insider Zhi-Qiang Zhang purchased 4,800 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$20.73 ($13.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,480.00 ($64,180.65).

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Stories

