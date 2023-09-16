Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11. The firm has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

