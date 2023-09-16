Boltwood Capital Management Sells 35 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

