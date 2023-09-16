Boltwood Capital Management Sells 840 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

