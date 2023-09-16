Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 82850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

