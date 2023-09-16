Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 145.3% in August

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

