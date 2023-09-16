Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,465 shares of company stock worth $11,053,789 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

