Bowlero’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

BOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bowlero stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.23. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bowlero by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bowlero by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 76.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

