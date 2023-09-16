Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aaron Levie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 29th, Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00.
BOX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in BOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
