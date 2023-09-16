Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 29th, Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in BOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

