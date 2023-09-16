Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$252.24 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$164.90 and a twelve month high of C$256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$234.62.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.32. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$962.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.648803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$267.45.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

