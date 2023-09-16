BP (LON:BP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.13) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.01)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 610.11 ($7.63).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.55) on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 421.10 ($5.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 481.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 493.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The firm has a market cap of £89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 2,784.81%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £310.59 ($388.67). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $106,482. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

