Brett Grosvenor Buys 100,000 Shares of Firetail Resources Limited (ASX:FTL) Stock

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX:FTL – Get Free Report) insider Brett Grosvenor bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,774.19).
Brett Grosvenor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Brett Grosvenor 1,000,000 shares of Firetail Resources stock.
Firetail Resources Stock Performance
About Firetail Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firetail Resources
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Firetail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firetail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.