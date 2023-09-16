Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 681,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,222,000 after buying an additional 327,875 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.