Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

D opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

