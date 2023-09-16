Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,824,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of IQV opened at $211.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

