Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJT opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

