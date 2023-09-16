Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.11.

HSY stock opened at $212.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $206.69 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

