Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 167 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

