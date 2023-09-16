Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,799 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

