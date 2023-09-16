Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,859 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.9 %

Salesforce stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.75.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.