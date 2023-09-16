Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.