Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Insider Baron Bridgford Purchases 1,500 Shares

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) insider Baron Bridgford bought 1,500 shares of Bridgford Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridgford Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

BRID opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRID. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.