Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

