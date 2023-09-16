Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.44

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.44 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 4435507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

