Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $36.72

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.