BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$128.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$111.00.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.42.

DOO opened at C$104.65 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$80.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 13.2407407 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

